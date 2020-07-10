Politics of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus: Gov't must conduct mass testing - Atik Mohammed

play videoAtik Mohammed, General Secretary, People's National Convention (PNC)

General Secretary of People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed has called on government to undertake a mass testing of COVID-19 in the country.



Atik Mohammed, speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, was worried about the rate of COVID-19 infections.



Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 22,822 after 854 new cases with 17564 and the death count still standing at 129.



Active cases stand at 5,129.



The PNC General Secretary held engaging in mass testing will help curb the spread of the disease.



"Should we do a mass test in this country, I dare say we could be inching towards a 500,000 figure or even more and when you get to that point, you should know you have a crisis on your hand.



"This thing is real. We should all protect ourselves . . . Like HIV, let everybody know his or her status. In that case, you can protect yourself. If you test positive, you know what to do and if you test negative, you know what to do," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi









