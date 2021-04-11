Coronavirus: Ghana vaccinates 681,211 as death toll rises to 754

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021
Source: Class FM
A total of 681,211 people have been vaccinated in Ghana against the COVID-19 pandemic so far.
Some 84 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.
The national death toll has increased from 752 to 754 after having stagnated for the past few days.
The active caseload of the pandemic is 1,414.
A total of 91,260 cases have been confirmed by the health authorities in Ghana since mid-March last year with 89,092 recoveries.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 50,339
Ashanti Region - 15,398
Western Region - 5,736
Eastern Region - 4,136
Central Region - 3,304
Volta Region - 2,385
Northern Region - 1,644
Bono East Region - 1,421
Bono Region - 1,341
Upper East Region - 1,307
Western North Region - 854
Ahafo Region - 704
Upper West Region - 491
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savanna Region - 120