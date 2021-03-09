General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coronavirus: Ghana to establish 14 waste management companies – President reveals

play videoPresident of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is going to set up waste management companies to properly dispose of materials, especially waste from the vaccination exercise.



The President noted that these infrastructural development projects will not be pursued by the government solely but, “the government will work with the private sector to establish 14 waste management companies to address the proper disposal of medical waste”.



He made this known as he delivered his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in his second term on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.



On his accord, this is one of the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the government improve upon healthcare facilities and delivery in the country.



Ahead of the mass COVID-19 vaccination exercise, Zoompak Ghana Limited, a subsidiary company of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), indicated their readiness to handle medical waste that would be generated from the ongoing nationwide vaccination exercise.



The company says it has the capacity to handle any kind of medical waste from the exercise and revealed it is installing waste treatment plants in all the sixteen regions of the country, hence would have the capacity to handle the medical waste that would be generated in the course of the vaccination exercise.



