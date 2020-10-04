Coronavirus: Ghana’s records 35 new cases, recoveries 46,006

General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020
Ghana has recorded 35 new cases of the novel Coronavirus.
According to the Ghana Health Service update on Saturday, October 3, there has been a rise in COVID-19 recoveries-cum-discharges as the total number goes past 46,000.
This takes the total cumulative number to 46,803.
But the recoveries-cum-discharges are now at 46,006.
There was one death recorded, bringing the total to 303.
The active cases currently under management across the country number 494.
Ghana first recorded a case of the deadly coronavirus disease on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
It has since spread across the entire country despite some regions having no active cases.
Find below cumulative cases per Region
Greater Accra Region - 24,071
Ashanti Region - 10,974
Western Region - 2,969
Eastern Region - 2,412
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 672
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 315
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
