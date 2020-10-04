General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana’s records 35 new cases, recoveries 46,006

Ghana has recorded 35 new cases of the novel Coronavirus.



According to the Ghana Health Service update on Saturday, October 3, there has been a rise in COVID-19 recoveries-cum-discharges as the total number goes past 46,000.



This takes the total cumulative number to 46,803.



But the recoveries-cum-discharges are now at 46,006.



There was one death recorded, bringing the total to 303.



The active cases currently under management across the country number 494.



Ghana first recorded a case of the deadly coronavirus disease on Thursday, March 12, 2020.



It has since spread across the entire country despite some regions having no active cases.



Find below cumulative cases per Region



Greater Accra Region - 24,071



Ashanti Region - 10,974



Western Region - 2,969



Eastern Region - 2,412



Central Region - 1,928



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 672



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 315



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

