General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Coronavirus: Ghana's death toll now 742; active cases drop to 1844

Ghana’s Covid-19 death toll has now hit 742 after while the active cases have dropped significantly to 1,844.

In the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, only 53 cases were recorded taking the number of confirmed cases to 90,552.

In total 87,966 people have recovered from the disease have been discharged from treatment and holding centres.

Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 49,981

Ashanti Region – 15,336

Western Region – 5,697

Eastern Region – 4,121

Central Region – 3,272

Volta Region – 2,371

Northern Region – 1,644

Bono East Region – 1,420

Bono Region – 1,311

Upper East Region – 1,304

Western North Region – 849

Ahafo Region – 703

Upper West Region – 483

Oti Region – 406

North East Region – 210

Savannah Region – 118

