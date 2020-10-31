You are here: HomeNews2020 10 31Article 1097269

Health News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: Ghana’s death toll now 320

Coronavirus has killed thousands around the world Coronavirus has killed thousands around the world

Four more persons have died from Covid-19 bringing Ghana’s total death toll to 320, latest figures from the Ghana Health Service has revealed.

The active caseload has also shot up from 488 to 566.

So far, a total of 48,055 cases have been confirmed nationwide since mid-March when the first two cases were discovered in the country.

Out of that number, 47,169 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 25,071

Ashanti Region - 11,008

Western Region - 2,978

Eastern Region - 2,426

Central Region - 1,931

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 682

Western North Region – 651

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Bono Region - 550

Upper East Region - 358

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

