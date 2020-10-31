Health News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: Ghana’s death toll now 320

Coronavirus has killed thousands around the world

Four more persons have died from Covid-19 bringing Ghana’s total death toll to 320, latest figures from the Ghana Health Service has revealed.



The active caseload has also shot up from 488 to 566.



So far, a total of 48,055 cases have been confirmed nationwide since mid-March when the first two cases were discovered in the country.



Out of that number, 47,169 have recovered.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 25,071



Ashanti Region - 11,008



Western Region - 2,978



Eastern Region - 2,426



Central Region - 1,931



Bono East Region - 785



Volta Region - 682



Western North Region – 651



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 528



Bono Region - 550



Upper East Region - 358



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





