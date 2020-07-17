General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Coronavirus: Ghana’s chart won’t rise anymore – GHS

Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service says Ghana’s covid-19 outlook is likely to take further downward trend in the coming days.



Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye in a press conference intimated that a lucid account of Ghana’s situation would be given after backlog of samples are cleared by next week.



“We can see that from the middle towards the end of June, there was a steep rise. In the last one or so weeks, we have seen a decline. We only see the great picture when all the backlog, which we started clearing last week, is completed,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye stated.



He was hopeful “that the chart is not going to rise up and that it will see a downward trend.”



Ghana has recorded 695 new cases on Thursday with a total case count of 26,125.



Death toll still remains at 139 with the Recoveries/discharge chart pegged at 22,270.









