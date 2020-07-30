General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Ghana’s case count now 35,142 with 7 new deaths

736 more people have tested positive for the virus.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic in Ghana now stands at 175 with a cumulative case count of 35, 142, according to latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service.



Active cases in the country now stands at 3,681 as at July 27, 2020.



The Greater Accra Region has the highest case count with 18, 205 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 8, 748 cases.



The cumulative cases per region are presented below as follows:



- Greater Accra Region - 18,205



- Ashanti Region - 8,748



- Western Region - 2,576



- Central Region - 1,366



- Eastern Region - 1,304





736 New cases were reported on July 27, 2020.



Get more details from https://t.co/8xeNSC4TsL pic.twitter.com/0h2qWusVJU — Disease Surveillance Dept_GHS (@DSD_GHS) July 30, 2020

- Volta Region - 593- Bono East Region - 483- Bono Region - 431- Western North Region - 363- Northern Region - 309- Upper East Region - 282- Oti Region - 192- Ahafo Region - 145- Upper West Region - 79- Savannah Region - 57- North East Region - 9