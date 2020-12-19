General News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus: Ghana’s airports are safe – Travellers assured

The Kotoka International Airport

Air travellers have been assured of their safety at the country’s airports, which have for the third time been disinfected against the deadly Coronavirus.



Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Emma Akyea-Boakye, gave the assurance when the Tamale Airport had its turn of the third phase of airport disinfection exercise in the country.



She explained the exercise has become necessary because of the upcoming Christmas festivities which will see the influx of travellers from across the globe.



“With the COVID still lurking around, if we do this disinfection, we are sure that we have targeted the virus, and probably bacteria and any such vector around; so that we reassure our customers that will be passing through the airports and every Ghanaian that the airport is a safe place to go,” she said.



However, Mrs Akyea-Boakye said in addition to the disinfection, it is imperative that travellers continue to observe all COVID protocols including wearing nose masks and using alcohol-based hand sanitisers.



“…you should also ensure you have your nose mask and you are keeping up with the hand washing and with the use of the sanitisers,” she added.



She indicated that her outfit had already disinfected the Kotoka International Airport and the Kumasi International Airport.



In all six areas – Terminal Block, Generator House, the Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGLs 1, 2 & 3), and the VIP Block as well as the Security Booths and the Fire Stations – were disinfected at the Tamale Airport in the two-hour exercise.



A total of 20 sprayers were deployed by Zoomlion to undertake the exercise.



For his part, the Northern Regional Manager, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Peter Dawuni, reiterated that it was key that the country continued with the initiative of disinfecting all public places to keep the citizenry safe from the virus.



“It is along this line that Zoomlion has partnered with the Ministry of Aviation to undertake regular disinfection in the country’s airports,” he said.



He reminded Ghanaians that COVID-19 exists, adding that the surest way of protecting oneself against the virus was to continue observing the protocols.



Mr Dawuni also used the opportunity to encourage corporate organisations to call on Zoomlion to come and disinfect their facilities against the pandemic.



“Our doors are opened 24/7. And we have the capacity to embark on any disinfection exercises,” he assured.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.