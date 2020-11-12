Health News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases now stands at 1,469

Ghana has recorded 236 new cases of Coronavirus bringing the total number of active cases to 1,469.



This is according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service since the last update was revealed on November 8, 2020.



Recoveries for Ghana now stands at 48,019 with the overall total number of cases for the country at 49,808 cases.



The death toll however still stands at 320.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 26,586



Ashanti Region - 11,056



Western Region - 2,999



Eastern Region - 2,462



Central Region - 1,935



Bono East Region - 785



Volta Region - 685



Western North Region - 653



Bono Region - 619



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 528



Upper East Region - 359



Oti Region - 243



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

