You are here: HomeNews2020 11 12Article 1107325

Health News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases now stands at 1,469

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

The death toll however still stands at 320 The death toll however still stands at 320

Ghana has recorded 236 new cases of Coronavirus bringing the total number of active cases to 1,469.

This is according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service since the last update was revealed on November 8, 2020.

Recoveries for Ghana now stands at 48,019 with the overall total number of cases for the country at 49,808 cases.

The death toll however still stands at 320.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 26,586

Ashanti Region - 11,056

Western Region - 2,999

Eastern Region - 2,462

Central Region - 1,935

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 685

Western North Region - 653

Bono Region - 619

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Upper East Region - 359

Oti Region - 243

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter