Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases now stands at 1,469

Health News of Thursday, 12 November 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana has recorded 236 new cases of Coronavirus bringing the total number of active cases to 1,469.
This is according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service since the last update was revealed on November 8, 2020.
Recoveries for Ghana now stands at 48,019 with the overall total number of cases for the country at 49,808 cases.
The death toll however still stands at 320.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 26,586
Ashanti Region - 11,056
Western Region - 2,999
Eastern Region - 2,462
Central Region - 1,935
Bono East Region - 785
Volta Region - 685
Western North Region - 653
Bono Region - 619
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 528
Upper East Region - 359
Oti Region - 243
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
