Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases now 1,011

File photo: The number of active cases now stands at 1,011

The Ghana Health Service has announced another increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country.



According to the new figures, the number of active cases now stands at 1,011 from previously recorded 930 while the overall confirmed infections now stand at 53,386 from 52,933.



The death toll, as far as, the virus is concerned remained unchanged from the previously recorded 327.



52,048 people have either been discharged or recovered which shows a rise in the previous figures which stood at 51,676.



Meanwhile, prior to the December 7 polls, some Ghanaians raised concerns about the Ghana Health Service’s halt in giving its usual updates, with regards to cases recorded.



But few days after the elections, the regular updates have been restored amid growing fears of a possible hike of infections.



Regional breakdown below;



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 29,376



Ashanti Region - 11,148



Western Region - 3,080



Eastern Region - 2,605



Central Region - 2,074



Bono East Region - 788



Volta Region - 733



Western North Region - 662



Bono Region - 619



Northern Region - 556



Ahafo Region - 530



Upper East Region - 372



Oti Region - 244



Upper West Region - 91



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 22





