Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases near 6,000 as GHS records 777 new cases

General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Latest data shared by the Ghana Health Service indicates the country’s COVID-19 daily infection rate is still hovering around 700.
According to GHS, 777 new cases of infections have been recorded in the country.
The updates again, tell a story of the constant record of deaths, as 7 people are said to have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 433.
The number of active cases in the country is also reported to be 5,786 with a total number of 68,559 cumulative cases recorded.
Out of the cumulative number, 62,340 are said to have recovered.
Ghana for the past weeks has seen its COVID-19 numbers rapidly increasing with each passing day.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation cautioned the general public to adhere strictly to all health safety protocols.
This is a means of checking the virus spread; adding that government will not hesitate to impose stiffer restrictions as and when necessary.
