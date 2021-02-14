General News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases inching towards 8,000 with 13 more deaths

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

Updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that the country's active cases are inching towards 8,000 as of 9th February 2021.



Currently, 771 new cases have been recorded taking the active cases to 7,754 from a previous 7,509.



The latest update also disclosed that 13 more people have died from the virus; increasing the tally from 505 to 518.



513 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered/discharge to 66,846.



According to the GHS, as of 9th February 2021, 106 of the active cases, were in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition.



Ghana has so far recorded a total of 75,118 cases of the virus since the country recorded its first two cases in March 2020.



Regional breakdown below



Greater Accra Region - 43,928



Ashanti Region - 13,464



Western Region - 4,325



Eastern Region - 3,239



Central Region - 2,514



Volta Region - 1,247



Bono East Region - 922



Northern Region - 802



Bono Region - 763



Upper East Region - 755



Western North Region - 747



Ahafo Region - 624



Oti Region - 256



Upper West Region - 254



Savannah Region - 68



North East Region - 42



