Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases drop from 628 to 564

64 more persons in Ghana have recovered from Coronavirus as the Active Case tally which initially stood at 628 now stands at 564.
Out of the 564 cases, 5 are critical, 3 are on ventilators while 15 are severe.
This was contained in Ghana Health Service's (GHS's) latest update, Wednesday.
The update also shows that 54 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the cumulative case count to 45,655. The death toll remains 294.
In all, 44,797 persons have recovered from the virus.
Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region:
Greater Accra Region - 23,117
Ashanti Region - 10,933
Western Region - 2,963
Eastern Region - 2,394
Central Region - 1,904
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 668
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 285
Oti Region - 238
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
