General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: Ghana’s active case count rises to 1,330

A total of 56,421 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 1,330, the Ghana Health Service has announced.



It follows the confirmation of 191 new cases.



So far, a total of 56,421 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020.



Out of that, a total of 54,753 have recovered.



The death toll stands at 338.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 31,531



Ashanti Region - 11,247



Western Region - 3,144



Eastern Region - 2,651



Central Region - 2,171



Bono East Region - 788



Volta Region - 771



Western North Region - 668



Bono Region - 642



Northern Region - 580



Ahafo Region - 530



Upper East Region - 391



Oti Region - 244



Upper West Region - 91



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 22