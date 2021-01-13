Coronavirus: Ghana’s active case count rises to 1,330

General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021
Source: Class FM
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 1,330, the Ghana Health Service has announced.
It follows the confirmation of 191 new cases.
So far, a total of 56,421 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020.
Out of that, a total of 54,753 have recovered.
The death toll stands at 338.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 31,531
Ashanti Region - 11,247
Western Region - 3,144
Eastern Region - 2,651
Central Region - 2,171
Bono East Region - 788
Volta Region - 771
Western North Region - 668
Bono Region - 642
Northern Region - 580
Ahafo Region - 530
Upper East Region - 391
Oti Region - 244
Upper West Region - 91
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 22