General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Ghana records two more deaths, KIA positive cases reach 100

Ghana has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, which has taken the death toll to 316, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Forty-one new cases have been recorded taking the cumulative figure to 47,690.

The active cases have increased to 487 with 46,887 patients recovered/discharged.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases from international travellers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has reached 100.

Out of this figure, 53 have recovered and or been discharged.

Regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region - 24,826

Ashanti Region - 11,002

Western Region - 2,974

Eastern Region - 2,421

Central Region - 1,931

Bono East Region - 784

Volta Region - 681

Western North Region - 646

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Bono Region - 514

Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

