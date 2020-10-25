Coronavirus: Ghana records two more deaths, KIA positive cases reach 100

General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, which has taken the death toll to 316, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
Forty-one new cases have been recorded taking the cumulative figure to 47,690.
The active cases have increased to 487 with 46,887 patients recovered/discharged.
Meanwhile, the number of positive cases from international travellers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has reached 100.
Out of this figure, 53 have recovered and or been discharged.
Regional breakdown below:
Greater Accra Region - 24,826
Ashanti Region - 11,002
Western Region - 2,974
Eastern Region - 2,421
Central Region - 1,931
Bono East Region - 784
Volta Region - 681
Western North Region - 646
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 528
Bono Region - 514
Upper East Region - 323
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
