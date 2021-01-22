Coronavirus: Ghana records highest daily cases in almost 6 six months

General News of Friday, 22 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana has hit a record high in its daily average of confirmed COVID-19 cases in almost six months.
The country, according to the latest updates by the Ghana Health Service, has confirmed 658 new cases of the virus which has shot up the cumulative case count to 59,480.
The number of active cases has thus increased from 2,178 to 2,413 with the number of recoveries stated as 56,706.
With the 2,413 current active cases, 83 of the infected persons are said to be in severe conditions whilst 28 are reported to be in critical conditions.
So far, the only regions without confirmed or active cases since the new wave of infections started some two weeks ago are the Oti and Savannah Regions.
See below a breakdown of the Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 33,731
Ashanti Region - 11,560
Western Region - 3,261
Eastern Region - 2,687
Central Region - 2,210
Volta Region - 808
Bono East Region - 795
Western North Region - 689