Coronavirus: Ghana records 854 new cases, case count 22,822

Ghana has recorded 854 new coronavirus infections.
The total confirmed cases as of July 5, 2020, is 22,822.
The latest update was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service via their official website.
Per the update, the number of people who have died as a result of the virus is still at 129. However, active cases have risen to 5,129, with 17,564 recoveries/discharges.
Greater Accra Region still leads with the most infections, with 12,560 cases, followed by Ashanti Region with 4,824 active cases.
Below is the regional breakdown of the caseload:
Greater Accra Region – 12, 560
Ashanti Region - 4,824
Western Region – 2,045
Central Region – 1,064
Eastern Region - 855
Volta Region - 370
Upper East Region - 278
Northern Region - 163
Bono East Region - 142
Western North Region - 154
Oti Region - 114
Upper West Region - 58
Savannah Region - 50
Ahafo Region - 36
Bono Region - 96
North East Region - 9
