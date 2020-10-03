Coronavirus: Ghana records 74 new cases, active cases now 503

General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020
74 more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, reports the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
This sends the cumulative case count to 46,768.
Out of the 46,768 persons who have been infected with the virus, 45,964 have recovered and/or been discharged.
According to figures available on GHS's website, active cases have increased from 448 to 503. The death toll, however stands at 301.
Per the latest update, 4 cases are critical, 2 on ventilator while 14 are severe.
Cumulative Cases per Region:
Greater Accra Region - 24,044
Ashanti Region - 10,974
Western Region - 2,968
Eastern Region - 2,412
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 672
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 311
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
