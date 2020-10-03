You are here: HomeNews2020 10 03Article 1076452

General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana records 74 new cases, active cases now 503

Ghana has confirmed 74 more cases of coronavirus

74 more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, reports the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This sends the cumulative case count to 46,768.

Out of the 46,768 persons who have been infected with the virus, 45,964 have recovered and/or been discharged.

According to figures available on GHS's website, active cases have increased from 448 to 503. The death toll, however stands at 301.

Per the latest update, 4 cases are critical, 2 on ventilator while 14 are severe.

Cumulative Cases per Region:

Greater Accra Region - 24,044

Ashanti Region - 10,974

Western Region - 2,968

Eastern Region - 2,412

Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 672

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 311

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

