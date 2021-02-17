Coronavirus: Ghana records 702 new cases and 6 deaths

General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Ghana has risen by six.
According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, newly recorded cases as at February 13, 2021, is 702.
This keeps the countries daily infection rate within the 700 average as has been the case over the past week.
The number of current active cases has further risen to 7,866 with the cumulative number of confirmed cases now 77,748.
69,321 of the cumulative number of cases are said to have recovered from the virus whiles 561 of the total infections have resulted in deaths.
See below the regional breakdown of the cumulative case count:
Greater Accra Region - 45,191
Ashanti Region - 13,822
Western Region - 4,559
Eastern Region - 3,342
Central Region - 2,697
Volta Region - 1,386
Bono East Region - 966
Northern Region - 862
Bono Region - 833
Upper East Region - 814
Western North Region - 773
Ahafo Region - 625
Upper West Region - 307
Oti Region - 258
Savannah Region - 69
North East Region - 61