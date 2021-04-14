You are here: HomeNews2021 04 14Article 1232815

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Ghana records 7 more deaths

The death toll has risen from 754 to 761 The death toll has risen from 754 to 761

The death toll caused by the coronavirus disease in Ghana has risen from 754 to 761.

This was after seven more deaths were recorded.

After recording 75 new cases, the active cases are now 1,430.

In all, 91,410 positive cases have been recorded, out of which 89,219 have recovered and been discharged.

Meanwhile, over 800,000 have been vaccinated across the country.

Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 50,461

Ashanti Region – 15,423

Western Region – 5,744

Eastern Region – 4,149

Central Region – 3,309

Volta Region – 2,408

Northern Region – 1,651

Bono East Region – 1,422

Bono Region – 1,344

Upper East Region – 1,309

Western North Region – 854

Ahafo Region – 704

Upper West Region – 493

Oti Region – 406

North East Region – 223

Savannah Region – 120

