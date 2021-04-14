Coronavirus: Ghana records 7 more deaths

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021
Source: Atinka Online
The death toll caused by the coronavirus disease in Ghana has risen from 754 to 761.
This was after seven more deaths were recorded.
After recording 75 new cases, the active cases are now 1,430.
In all, 91,410 positive cases have been recorded, out of which 89,219 have recovered and been discharged.
Meanwhile, over 800,000 have been vaccinated across the country.
Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 50,461
Ashanti Region – 15,423
Western Region – 5,744
Eastern Region – 4,149
Central Region – 3,309
Volta Region – 2,408
Northern Region – 1,651
Bono East Region – 1,422
Bono Region – 1,344
Upper East Region – 1,309
Western North Region – 854
Ahafo Region – 704
Upper West Region – 493
Oti Region – 406
North East Region – 223
Savannah Region – 120