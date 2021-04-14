Coronavirus: Ghana records 7 more deaths

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The death toll caused by the coronavirus disease in Ghana has risen from 754 to 761.



This was after seven more deaths were recorded.



After recording 75 new cases, the active cases are now 1,430.



In all, 91,410 positive cases have been recorded, out of which 89,219 have recovered and been discharged.



Meanwhile, over 800,000 have been vaccinated across the country.



Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region – 50,461



Ashanti Region – 15,423



Western Region – 5,744



Eastern Region – 4,149



Central Region – 3,309



Volta Region – 2,408



Northern Region – 1,651



Bono East Region – 1,422



Bono Region – 1,344



Upper East Region – 1,309



Western North Region – 854



Ahafo Region – 704



Upper West Region – 493



Oti Region – 406



North East Region – 223



Savannah Region – 120