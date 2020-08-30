General News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana records 6 new deaths and 87 new cases

The number of active cases has, however, dropped to 1152

Six more persons have died of COVID-19 complications raising the total number of deaths related to the virus in the country to 276.



The latest update announced by the Ghana Health Service indicates the confirmation 87 new cases have been recorded sending the country's case count to 44, 205.



The number of active cases has, however, dropped to 1152 with 42,777 persons who contracted the virus have either recovered/discharged.



Below is the regional breakdown of the Cumulative Cases per Region



Greater Accra Region - 21,984

Ashanti Region - 10,837

Western Region - 2,953

Eastern Region - 2,289

Central Region - 1,870

Bono East Region - 763

Volta Region - 659

Western North Region - 619

Northern Region - 528

Bono Region - 511

Ahafo Region - 507

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 234

Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

