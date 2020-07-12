You are here: HomeNews2020 07 12Article 1005238

General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Ghana records 414 new cases, over 600 recoveries

« Prev

Next »

Comments (14)

Listen to Article

COVID-19 COVID-19


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghana has recorded 414 more COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 24,248 in less than 24-hours after the last update.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) official website, 619 persons who tested positive for the virus have either recovered/discharged. The total number of recoveries/discharged is now 19,831.

The death toll is still at 135.

The country currently has 4,282 active cases.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions are the top four regions with the highest cases of COVID-19.

The Greater Accra Region has 13,302 cases, Ashanti Region has 5,150 cases, Western and Central Regions has 2,128 and 1,110 cases respectively.

Find below the cumulative cases per the regions.

Greater Accra Region - 13,302

Ashanti Region - 5,150

Western Region - 2,128

Central Region - 1,110

Eastern Region - 911

Volta Region - 387

Upper East Region - 282

Bono East Region - 201

Northern Region - 186

Western North Region - 173

Oti Region - 115

Bono Region - 107

Upper West Region - 70

Ahafo Region - 66

Savannah Region - 51

North East Region - 9

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter