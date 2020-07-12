General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana records 414 new cases, over 600 recoveries

Ghana has recorded 414 more COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 24,248 in less than 24-hours after the last update.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) official website, 619 persons who tested positive for the virus have either recovered/discharged. The total number of recoveries/discharged is now 19,831.



The death toll is still at 135.



The country currently has 4,282 active cases.



The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions are the top four regions with the highest cases of COVID-19.



The Greater Accra Region has 13,302 cases, Ashanti Region has 5,150 cases, Western and Central Regions has 2,128 and 1,110 cases respectively.



Find below the cumulative cases per the regions.



Greater Accra Region - 13,302



Ashanti Region - 5,150



Western Region - 2,128



Central Region - 1,110



Eastern Region - 911



Volta Region - 387



Upper East Region - 282



Bono East Region - 201



Northern Region - 186



Western North Region - 173



Oti Region - 115



Bono Region - 107



Upper West Region - 70



Ahafo Region - 66



Savannah Region - 51



North East Region - 9

