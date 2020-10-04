Coronavirus: Ghana records 35 new cases, recoveries 46,006

General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana has recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the Ghana Health Service update on Saturday, October 3, there has been a rise in COVID-19 recoveries-cum-discharges despite the total number of infections going past 46,000.
The total cumulative number of cases is 46,803.
The recoveries-cum-discharges are now at 46,006.
There was one death recorded, bringing the total case fatalities to 303.
The active cases currently under management across the country is 494.
Ghana first reported two cases of the deadly novel Coronavirus disease on Thursday, March 12, this year.
The disease spread rapidly across the entire country but now some regions have no active cases.
Find below the cumulative cases for each of the 16 regions
Greater Accra Region - 24,071
Ashanti Region - 10,974
Western Region - 2,969
Eastern Region - 2,412
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 672
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 315
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
