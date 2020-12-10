Coronavirus: Ghana records 326 deaths, active cases hit 855

General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020
Source: Daily Mail
Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases have seen an increase after 129 new cases were confirmed from the labs.
Active cases now stand at 855, taking the national caseload to 52,500.
The total number of recoveries is now 51,319.
Below is a breakdown of the regional cases:
Greater Accra Region – 28,686
Ashanti Region – 11,131
Western Region – 3,070
Eastern Region – 2,565
Central Region – 2,060
Bono East Region – 788
Volta Region – 701
Western North Region – 662
Bono Region – 619
Northern Region – 556
Ahafo Region – 530
Upper East Region – 369
Oti Region – 243
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 20
