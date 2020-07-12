You are here: HomeNews2020 07 12Article 1005667

Coronavirus: Ghana records 270 new cases with 4 deaths

File photo: The Greater Accra Region leads the number of cases with 13,404 File photo: The Greater Accra Region leads the number of cases with 13,404


Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has moved up by 270 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 24,518.

This is according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service on its official COVID-19 website.

From the update, there has also been 4 new recorded deaths which has also moved the country’s death count to 139.

The number of recoveries/discharge however stands at 20,187 whiles active cases is 4,192.

The Ghana Health Service indicates that the new cases represent the results of samples taken between June 17, 2020 and July 8, 2020 but were reported from the lab om July 9, 2020.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions are the top four regions with the highest cases of COVID-19.

The Greater Accra Region has 13,404 cases, Ashanti Region has 5,254 cases, Western and Central Regions has 2,128 and 1,110 cases respectively.


Find below the cumulative cases per the regions.


Greater Accra Region - 13,404

Ashanti Region - 5,254

Western Region - 2,128

Central Region - 1,110

Eastern Region - 931

Volta Region - 390

Upper East Region - 282

Bono East Region - 205

Northern Region - 186

Western North Region - 173

Oti Region - 120

Bono Region - 107

Ahafo Region - 98

Upper West Region - 70

Savannah Region - 51

North East Region - 9

