General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020



Coronavirus: Ghana records 20 new cases, two deaths

File photo

Ghana has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of 16 September 2020.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), two more people have died bringing the tally to 297.



The active cases have dropped further to 499 and the number of recoveries/discharge is now 45,081.



Meanwhile, the cumulative figure has reached 45,877.



For the cases in the various regions, the Greater Accra region leads with 23,287 cases, Ashanti region has 10,942 cases, Western and Eastern Regions have 2,963 and 2,395 cases respectively.



Find below the Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 23,287



Ashanti Region - 10,942



Western Region - 2,963



Eastern Region - 2,395



Central Region - 1,921



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 669



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 291



Oti Region - 241



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

