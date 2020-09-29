Coronavirus: Ghana records 2 additional deaths, 38 new cases

General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020
The Ghana Health Service in its latest COVID-19 case numbers has announced recording two new deaths from complications related to the virus.
This has seen the country’s total number of deaths move up to 301.
The health authority has also confirmed 38 new cases of infections which has caused the cumulative case count in the country to move up to 46,482.
The number of active cases has also increased from the previous 477 to 530 while 45,651 out of the 46,482 total confirmed cases have been declared recovered.
See below the regional breakdown of the cumulative case count:
Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 23,785
Ashanti Region - 10,969
Western Region - 2,968
Eastern Region - 2,412
Central Region - 1,927
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 672
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 295
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
