General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Ghana records 2 additional deaths, 38 new cases

The Ghana Health Service in its latest COVID-19 case numbers has announced recording two new deaths from complications related to the virus.

This has seen the country’s total number of deaths move up to 301.

The health authority has also confirmed 38 new cases of infections which has caused the cumulative case count in the country to move up to 46,482.

The number of active cases has also increased from the previous 477 to 530 while 45,651 out of the 46,482 total confirmed cases have been declared recovered.

See below the regional breakdown of the cumulative case count:

Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region - 23,785

Ashanti Region - 10,969

Western Region - 2,968

Eastern Region - 2,412

Central Region - 1,927

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 672

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 295

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

