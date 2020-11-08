General News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana records 170 positive cases at KIA – Akufo-Addo

About 170 positive cases have been recorded among passengers at KIA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that 170 positive Coronavirus cases have been recorded among some passengers arriving in the country at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



In his 19th televised address to the nation on Sunday, November 8, 2020, he stated that the government is doing everything possible to limit the importation of Coronavirus to the country.



Akufo-Addo said, airlines must ensure that passengers arriving in the country comply with the 72-hours negative PCR test result directive.



He said the government will continue to sanction airlines that flout the COVID-19 directives for arriving passengers.



