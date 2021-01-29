General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Coronavirus: Ghana records 13 additional deaths, active cases now 3,940

There have been 13 new recorded COVID-19 deaths taking Ghana’s total number of deaths associated with the virus to 399.



This is contained in a recent update by the Ghana Health Service which also shows a continuously recorded average of 600 daily infections in Ghana.



According to the Ghana Health Service, 625 new infections have been recorded, bringing the cumulative number to 63,883.



The number of active cases continues its climb as it has currently risen to 3,940. The number of recoveries also stands at 59,553.



Of the current active cases, 98 cases are severe whilst 35 are reported as critical.



See below the regional breakdown of the cumulative case count:



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 37,117



Ashanti Region - 11,895



Western Region - 3,392



Eastern Region - 2,779



Central Region - 2,245



Volta Region - 896



Bono East Region - 806



Western North Region - 695



Northern Region - 672



Bono Region - 654



Upper East Region - 577



Ahafo Region - 539



Oti Region - 246



Upper West Region - 186



Savannah Region - 63



North East Region - 25