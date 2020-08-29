You are here: HomeNews2020 08 29Article 1045900

Coronavirus: Ghana records 108 new infections

Recent update on the Ghana Health Services’ website indicates the confirmation of 108 new COVID-19 infections in the country.

The country’s cumulative case count has thus increased to 43,949 with active cases reported to be at 1,287.

Recoveries/discharge numbers stands at 42,392 whiles the total number of recorded deaths is at 270.

Below is the breakdown of cumulative cases per region

Greater Accra Region - 21,877

Ashanti Region - 10,799

Western Region - 2,949

Eastern Region - 2,280

Central Region - 1,861

Bono East Region - 755

Volta Region - 656

Western North Region - 614

Ahafo Region - 501

Northern Region - 497

Bono Region - 480

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 230

Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 18

