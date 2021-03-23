You are here: HomeNews2021 03 23Article 1212742

Health News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Ghana records 105 new cases

Ghana has recorded 105 new cases of the coronavirus disease, putting the number of active cases to 3,091.

On a whole, the country has recorded 89,787 positive cases, of which 85,965 have recovered and been discharged.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen from 725 to 731 within 24 hours.

Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 49,671

Ashanti Region – 15,222

Western Region – 5,654

Eastern Region – 4,102

Central Region – 3,201

Volta Region – 2,330

Northern Region – 1,598

Bono East Region – 1,391

Bono Region – 1,297

Upper East Region – 1,294

Western North Region – 846

Ahafo Region – 694

Upper West Region – 475

Oti Region – 390

North East Region – 210

Savannah Region – 114

