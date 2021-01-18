General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Coronavirus: Ghana faces new restrictions as cases surge

Ghana could face new COVID restrictions, as the West African nation grapples with mounting coronavirus infections, authorities said on Sunday.



New active cases have reached 1,924 as of Sunday, January 17, with an average of 200 infections daily.



13 out of 16 regions in Ghana have recorded virus infections as concerns grow over the blatant disregard for the protocols among the public.



The government said, however, that it may be forced to reintroduce restrictions including a lockdown if Ghana’s COVID-19 cases continually increase.



President Akufo-Addo said on Sunday that although the government is against the idea of a lockdown due to its negative impact on the economy, it might resort to that if the rate of spread increases.



“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns which hurt our economy and way of life”, the President said in his 22nd update on government’s enhanced responsive measures against the outbreak.



He continued: “But should that become necessary, and should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option than to reimpose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols”.



The President indicated that the government will reintroduce the testing, tracing, treating policy to help identify and isolate infected persons.



So far 352 COVID related fatalities have been recorded in Ghana.







