Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Ghana confirms nine more deaths

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Sunday confirmed nine new deaths pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 112 whilst 311 new infections have been confirmed.



This brings the case tally to 16,742 from a previous 16,431.



The GHS, in its latest update via a designated portal, also confirmed that 463 more persons have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 12,720.



Ghana’s active cases now stand at 3,910, with 24 cases considered severe and six in critical condition and on ventilators.



The new infections, according to the GHS, were recorded in 12 regions of the country.



They are Greater Accra – 162, Ashanti- 54, Central- 33, Eastern- 30, Northern- 20, Oti- 10, Upper East – three, Western – two, Volta – two, Bono East – two, Northern – two, and Savannah - one.



Out of the total confirmed cases, 6,893 were from the General Surveillance, with 9,849 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing.



So far, a total of 290,365 tests have been conducted out of which 103,525 are from routine surveillance with 186,840 from contact tracing.



The positivity rate is 5.77 per cent.



The latest infections increase Greater Accra's cases to 9,326, representing almost 60 per cent of the national tally.



Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have 3,398; 1,431; and 936 cases respectively.



The rest are Eastern Region – 571, Volta – 337, Upper East – 274, Northern – 120, Oti – 110, Western North – 94, Bono East – 52, Savannah – 39, Upper West – 35, Ahafo – Eight, North East – Six, and Bono Region - Five

