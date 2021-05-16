Coronavirus: Ghana begins the second phase of vaccination on May 19 – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Ghana will commence the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Wednesday, May 19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said.



Delivering his 25th televised address to the nation on measures his government has put in place to fight against the novel Coronavirus, the President indicated that, the vaccination exercise will take place in 43 districts.



Akufo-Addo said, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) will issue a directive on the vaccination in the coming week.



The vaccination is said to end on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.



“I am happy to announce that beginning Wednesday, May 19 to Wednesday 26 May, the deployment of the second dose of vaccines will take place across the designated vaccination centres in the 43 districts approximately 12 weeks after the first jab as the science prescribes. More details of the deployment will be communicated by the Ghana Health Service in the coming week,” Akufo-Addo said on Sunday, May 16, 2021.



He added, “...The target is to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians at the end of the year.”



The President, then, cautioned Ghanaians against travelling to high-risk countries if the purposes of the trip is not pressing.



“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he assured.



