Coronavirus: Ghana Medical Association welcomes new restrictions

General Secretary of Ghana Medical Association, Dr Justice Yankson

The Ghana Medical Association has expressed satisfaction with the latest forms of restrictions announced President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The president, in his latest address on Sunday, January 31, 2021, reimposed a ban on funerals, weddings, concerts and parties.



The president indicated that burials can be held with not more than twenty-five attendees.



Fellow Ghanaians, until further notice funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials with no more than twenty-five [people] can take place, with [the] enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing.”



Reacting to the address on Joy New, Dr Justice Yankson, the General Secretary of the GMA said the president captured the concerns of the association its address.



He noted that the recommendations by the GMA were considered in the decision by the government.



He also appealed to the public to adhere to the safety protocols to prevent the possibility of another lockdown.



The update really put the picture the way it is at the moment and the sort of things we needed to do. The president’s latest update has actually alluded to a lot of them. We have all been talking about the need to ban public gathering and I think the first step has been taken.



There are still some exemptions but it is subject to the way we conduct ourselves and the way the disease also treats us. Let’s mask up and do the social distancing and avoid the things the president has spoken about then we can slow down the current trend of [the] surge,” he noted.



Currently, Ghana has 5,358 active cases, 416 deaths. The country has accumulated since March last year recorded 67,010 cases.



