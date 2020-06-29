Diasporian News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: Ghana Consulate to New York partially opens July 1

The Ghana Mission to the United Nations and Consulate General, New York will partially resume work on 1 July 2020.



The Mission announced this in a statement signed by the Consular General Professor Samuel K Amoako.



However, in line with New York state’s COVID-19 preventive protocols, the following measures designed to minimise the spread of the pandemic have been implemented at the Consulate:



1. The consolidate will provide only postal visa service to the public. counter or in-person visa services are hereby suspended until further notice. All applications are to be completed online and mailed to the Consulate together with supporting documents and appropriate fees. The consulate does not accept physical cash as payment for consular services rendered.



2. For passport applications, the Consulate will limit in-person visits for bio-data capturing to applicants who have appointments for that day only. All issued passports will be mailed to applicants. In view of this, there will be no need for applicants or their assigns to congregate at the Consulate to pick up passports.



3. All visitors, clients or applicants honouring their appointments should observe the following:



a. Facemask should be worn at all times whilst in the building.



b. Temperature of clients will be taken by the consulate security staff before entering the building. (those who have over 38 degrees celcius will be denied entry into the building)



c. Social distancing protocols would be strictly enforced in the waiting area of the Consulate.



d. Copies of IDs of clients/visitors and other basic information will be taken by security personnel on entry, as part of the security measures implemented by the Consulate.









