Coronavirus: GIADEC extends outreach to Ashanti Region

CEO of GIADEC handing some of the items over to leaders of the beneficiary towns

Two districts in the Ashanti region have received PPEs and hygiene products to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the Ahafo Ano South West and Nyinahin districts.



The donation by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) is part of measures by the Corporation to support bauxite mining communities to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



The items donated by GIADEC include Veronica buckets, dust Bins, buckets, and chair, gallons of hand Sanitizers, parks of tissue papers and gallons of Liquid soap. The rest are liquid Dispensers, cartons of cleaning Soap and nose marks.



Beneficiary communities include Nyinahin, Kyerayaaso, Kyekyewere, Kasotie, Nkyenseekrom, Sreso-Tinpom, Awisesu, Desreagya, Bofaaso, Paamuruso, and Akwaburaso.



Addressing the Nyinahin district assembly at a mini durbar before the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Mr. Michael Ansah lauded the assembly and the traditional leaders in the district for supporting the government in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 disease.



He also expressed the appreciation of the board and management of GIADEC to the area for cooperating with the government in preparation of the mining of the Nyinahin bauxite deposit recognised as the largest deposit in the country.



The GIADEC boss also assured the district that government is committed to engaging with the district at every stage in the development of the resource.



“The Akufo-Addo led government has decided to ensure value addition to the bauxite which will be mined in Nyinahin and Awaso. So, we are committed to build a refinery in the country.”



Michael Ansah further assured the assembly, that the locals in the district will be given priority in any recruitment.



“Therefore, Nananom what we need from you and your people is effective collaboration and sharing of ideas for a smooth start of the projects’’ he added



The delegation then proceeded to Mankraso in the Ahafo Ano South West where they also donated PPEs and hygiene materials to the chiefs and people there.







The beneficiary towns include Atwenkon, Dotiem, Ango, Achease, Gyeamskrom, Oseikrom, Oforikrom, Mpasaaso No.1 Mpasaaso No.2, Mahyia, Ofirikrom, Bonsukrom, Bonengya, Mantukwa, Hiamakwa, Adeadekrom, Adeambra, Wungrakrom, Domeabra, Meaden, Akwaidukrom, Mankranso.



The District director of health at the Mankranso District Assembly, Rueben Begyera thanked GIADEC for coming to their aid.



“I’m convinced that this donation to our assembly will be distributed to these communities to complement our effort to fight the pandemic and save more lives ’’ he said.

