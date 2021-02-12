General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: GHS records 14 positive cases in 11 schools

The Health Directorate recorded 80 suspected cases of the virus from 11 schools

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Upper East Region has recorded 14 positive cases from 11 schools in the Region, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, the Upper East Regional Director of the GHS has said.



He disclosed that the Health Directorate recorded 80 suspected cases of the virus from 11 schools, and the test results of 14 students out of the 80 came out positive, though stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of students in the Region.



“Out of the 14, ten have been managed well and have been discharged in good condition. It is left with four still in isolation, and we are managing them,” Dr Dzotsi told Journalists at a press briefing in Bolgatanga.



He said academic activities in the undisclosed schools were not affected, and said that, the GHS had established management structures in schools with isolation centres, “All school managements are aware of the signs and symptoms, so immediately they suspect a case, they quickly call our health team.



“Every school has been assigned to a health facility with a ready health team, so immediately a call is made, the team moves in and the suspected student is quickly isolated and immediate contacts traced and self-quarantined.”



Dr Dzotsi said most of the cases were detected very early which prevented mass infections among the students, adding that, if the health team and various schools management continued to collaborate effectively, the situation would be controlled.



He reiterated that “For now it has not disrupted any academic activities. The affected schools are under control, no cause for alarm for parents, schools are in session and we are managing carefully.”



The Director observed that most students used their face masks only on campus, but immediately put them into their pockets when they were out of campus, “Note that the infection is everywhere, they can get infected outside the school campus.



“When they are outside and not wearing their face masks, there is high level of community spread of the infection, so they can get it and bring to the school, so they should wear the face masks always,” Dr Dzotsi advised.



He said there was the need for behavioural change among members of the public, especially students, to check the spread of the virus, and called on the media and parents to educate their children to adhere to the protocols.



“If we are able to do that, we can keep the schools safe and running,” he noted.



He said the situation was under control, adding that his outfit was in touch with various school managements to ensure that students and pupils always had their face masks on.