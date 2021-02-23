General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: Free water cost GHC840m, 10m urban dwellers benefitted – Cecilia Dapaah

play videoSanitation and Water Resources Minister-designate, Cecilia Dapaah

GHC480 million was spent on the free water given to Ghanaians last year to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak, Minister-designate of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah has told Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



She said on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 during her vetting that 10 million urban dwellers benefited from the freebie.



The rural figures, she noted, had not been finalised yet.



“The amount of money that we spent on the good people of Ghana to make sure there is no outbreak of cholera, dysentery, and other diseases during this COVID-19 period was GHC840 million. For urban water, 10 million people benefited but I’m yet to get the final figure for rural water.”



President Nana Akufo-Addo first announced the ‘Free Water for All Ghanaians’ on Sunday, 5 April 2020.



It lasted till September that year but was extended to the end of the year 2020.



