General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Four students of Odorgonno SHS allegedly isolated due to high temperatures

Four students at the Odorgonor Senior High School in Accra have been allegedly isolated because they registered high temperatures on thermometer guns.



According to Accra-based Atinka News, this was the observation when its team visited schools in Accra on the first of day reopening on Monday, June 22, 2020.



Final year SHS students and second-year students on the Gold Track have been allowed to resume school after three months when schools were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Unit of the ministry of education has said isolated cases of stranded students at some schools are not part of the government’s policy as the schools resume.



“These are individual schools policy. The Ministry/GES [Ghana Education Service] is in talks with all Regional Education offices to ensure smooth and secure admission of students back to school,” the unit said in a brief release to the media.

