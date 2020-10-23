General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus Fight: Nana Addo’s good leadership reason for our successes – Dr. Da Costa

Dr Dacosta Aboagye, Chairman of Risk Communication and Social Mobilisation Committee for Ghana’s COV

Ghana is being globally celebrated for the measures it has put in place in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.



According to the Chairman of Risk Communication and Social Mobilisation Committee for Ghana’s COVID-19 Response team, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, the country’s commendation is so because of the good leadership President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has exhibited against the Coronavirus fight.



Speaking on Hard Facts with Akosua Manu on Happy 98.9 FM. Dr Dacosta said, “If you could remember when the pandemic broke out, the whole world thought it will be worse in Africa and in Ghana but the hard work of the health service, the Government and Ghanaians are legendary, so I’m not surprised that Ghana is being celebrated globally.



Every decision the President takes on COVID-19, he thinks through it thoroughly and carefully. He will interrogate every suggestion and strategy if he [Nana Addo] is not convinced he will not make a decision on it.



“This whole fight against COVID-19 is about leadership. Ghana is being celebrated globally because we have a good leader like Nana Addo.,” he added.



“Measures such as the use of drones to deliver samples for testing at the test centres and personal protective equipment (PPE) to health facilities."



"Others were the closure of the borders and the mandatory quarantine of all travellers who arrived in the country within a certain period, the strict compliance with preventive measures and the ban on social and public gatherings early enough to curb rapid community spread," he disclosed.





