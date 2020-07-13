General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: FDA can’t close down – PRO reacts to calls for closure

Headquarters of the Food and Drugs Authority

Head of Communications at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), James Lartey says the Authority cannot close down due to the services it’s rendering to the general public.



The statement follows calls by some persons for the authority to halt operations after reports of recording over 39 COVID-19 cases went viral.



The Food and Drugs Authority in a statement said it had recorded over 39 cases of COVID-19 among its staff.



The statement added that the 39 tested positive after the FDA organized mandatory testing for 450 of its staff from the FDA Head Office, Tema Office, KIA Office and its Laboratory.



“The FDA shall continue to effectively execute its mandate as a regulatory agency to register and enforce the importation, manufacture, distribution and sale of safe and quality products, especially PPEs, face masks, sanitizers, medicines, food as well as other medical devices which are now needed more than ever in the vital fight against COVID-19”, the statement said.



Speaking in an interview with Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Mr James Lartey, said the FDA has enforced the observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols in all its offices.



He added that the authority has instituted an in- house COVID-19 committee, tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the welfare of FDA staff as well as all its clients nationwide with respect to measures put in place for prevention and protection against COVID-19.



Asked why the FDA cannot close down and work from home to prevent the further spread of the virus-like other institutions are doing, Mr James Lartey said the authority plays a vital role in government’s fight against the deadly coronavirus.



“Look at the kind of work we are doing, we are registering PPEs, sanitizers, nose masks etc. We need to continue the work to ensure that the general public is protected”, James Lartey said.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.