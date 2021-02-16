Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Coronavirus: Ezinlibo fisher folks in Jomoro disregard safety protocols

Residents at Ezinlibo flouted the coronavirus protocols

Correspondence from Western Region:



Some fisher folks and community members of Ezinlibo in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region on Saturday, February 13th, 2021, disregarded the laid down coronavirus safety protocols.



In his recent state broadcast of Coronavirus safety protocols, President Akufo-Addo ordered all Ghanaians and non Ghanaians in the country to wear nose masks in public places to avoid being infected with the virus.



The President also ordered nightclubs, pubs, funerals, beaches among others to be closed until further notice.



But, some Ghanaians are not obeying the President's directive.



A visit to Ezinlibo, a fishing community in the Jomoro Municipality on Saturday by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, saw hundreds of people (fishermen, buyers, some youth) engaging in fishing trading.



These people were seen without wearing nose masks and also not a single social distancing was observed.



Speaking to a concerned citizen of Ezinlibo on a condition of anonymity condemned the act.



"At Ezinlibo here, the Chiefs and elders have emphasized that there shouldn't be any public gathering but I find it difficult to see so many people at the beach selling and buying fishes and they are not wearing any nose masks and this is so so serious," he lamented to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent.



Our correspondent also observed that on the same Saturday, many communities in Ellembelle District organised funerals for their departed love ones despite the ban on funerals.









Valentine's Day celebration:



GhanaWeb visited some communities within Ellembele District on February 14, 2021 to observe how residents celebrated the Valentine's Day.



It was observed particularly at Nzema Aiyinasi, beer bars were full to capacity despite the restrictions on the operation of bars, restaurants etc.



Despite the two hours rainfall which started at 6:40pm, some young ladies and gentlemen dressed in red and white thronged nightclubs at Nzema Aiyinasi to celebrate Valentine's Day without wearing nose masks.



GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent managed to speak to some operators of these nightclubs but declined to utter a word.