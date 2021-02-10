General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Coronavirus: Establish threshold for schools closure – GMA to GES

File photo: Govt has been asked to shut down schools following the rise in coronavius cases

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged the Ghana Education Service to establish a threshold for the closure of schools in the wake of COVID-19.



According to the GMA, some level of infection of the virus in schools should lead to a shutdown.



The appeal comes in the wake of reports of the rise in COVID-19 infections in some schools in the country including Akosombo International.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, deputy general secretary of the GMA Titus Beyuo said the association appealed to the GES to establish the threshold before schools were reopened but it was ignored.



“When the schools were going to be opened, we asked for a threshold to be set, but schools have been opened and still, there’s no threshold,” he said.



On Tuesday, ten more Ghanaians succumbed to the virus taking the country’s death toll to 482 from 472, the latest figures by the Ghana Health Service revealed on February 8, 2021.



A total of 675 new cases were also recorded.



The current active cases stand at 6,938 with a total of 73,003 confirmed cases recorded nationwide.



However, 65,583 people have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from treatment centres.