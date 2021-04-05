Coronavirus: Eramanna Diets donates to Ridge Hospital

General News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Comfort Amoako, Contributor

Eramanna Diets and Foods Limited has donated to the Ridge Hospital and the St Elizabeth Home in Aburi.



The company’s support is targeted at the frontline medical staff as well as the vulnerable at the children’s home.



The donation is in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and also

part of the company’s CSR activities.



It gave out some cartons of its diary lactose-free milk - Happy milk to the aforementioned facilities.



Quality Assurance and Operations Manager of the food company, Derry P.A. Dontoh said the gesture was to recognise the efforts of frontline health workers and also support the vulnerable.



“We are in a pandemic, so it is essential that we also have an impact. The best thing we could also think of was to donate something to the frontline health workers,” he said.



He added, “it is on very few occasions that they [Frontline Healthcare workers] are acknowledged, we are often concerned about the patients, but the people administering the treatment, the people taking care of the patients, is also very essential. So we found right today to acknowledge them by giving them this little donation”.



Ghana’s Battle against COVID-19 is yet to be totally won. In spite of an impressive recovery rate and a declining number of an active case, there’s much more to be done.