Regional News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Coronavirus: Ellembelle NPP Communicator donates hand sanitizers to churches

Paul Nyanzu donated hand sanitizers to support the fight against coronavirus

A leading member of New Patriotic Communications Team in the Western Region, Paul Attabiah Nyanzu known in a political cycle as "Ellembelle Mankind" has embarked on a Coronavirus sanitization campaign.



Paul Nyanzu who is the Special Aide to Ellembelle NPP Constituency Chairman Samuel Akainyah took the opportunity to educate some residents about hand washing.



He implored them to continue to observe the prescribed safety protocols outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ghana Health Service (GHS).



Mr Nyanzu who expressed his disappointment over how residents of Ellembelle District were not observing the Coronavirus safety protocols, called on the Ghana Police Service to enforce the President's directive.



He also expressed his fears how traders, hawkers in Nzema Aiyinasi market were not wearing nose masks and also not observing social distancing.



He, therefore, called on the Ellembelle District Assembly to as a matter of urgency place handwashing machines at the entrances of the Nzema Aiyinasi market for use by the public.



"In fact, I am not happy about what I am seeing here at Aiyinasi market, about 95 percent of people here are not wearing nose masks and I can't see the Veronica buckets the Ellembelle District Assembly placed at the entrances of the market, they have removed them from here and this is very bad," he said.



He added that: "So still people think the Coronavirus is not in Ellembelle, let me tell you here in Aiyinasi market that the Coronavirus is real and it is everywhere, it doesn't respect any human being so I beg you let observe the safety protocols to live long".



He again pledged to sew nose masks to distribute to traders in the Nzema Aiyinasi market.



From Aiyinasi market, the Ellembelle NPP Communicator visited the Church of Church and four churches at Basake to donated two hundred (200) alcohol-based hand sanitizers.



He also seized the opportunity to educate them about the worldly killer disease and urged them to continue to wear nose, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing.



He called on the congregants to continue to pray earnestly against the disease.



The clergy and church leaders prayed for good health and God’s grace for him to continue his good works in the community.



Mr Nyanzu's Special Aide took the opportunity to donate streetlight bulbs to the Assembly Member of Basake Electoral Area, Pious Ofori, to replace nonfunctioning ones.



Mr Ofori thanked the Communicator for the support and promised to use the donation for its intended purpose.