Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus, Ebola signs of the endtime – Mpohor DCE

Ignatius Asaah Mensah, DCE, Mpohor

The District Chief Executive for Mpohor in the Western Region, Ignatius Asaah Mensah, has said Covid-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, and the deadly Ebola, which has created national fear in a way he has not witnessed in his lifetime before, are signs of the end time.



Speaking to Henry Eliud Yankey on Connect FM‘s Asem Yi Dzika political programme, Mr. Asaah Mensah said he remembers the words of Jesus Christ, warning that at the end of time, there would be pestilences.



In the last few years, the world has endured pandemics such as SARS, the Swine flu, Ebola virus and now the coronavirus.



The Mpohor District Assembly, according to the DCE, has intensified public education on Covid-19 safety protocols in the district to curb the upsurge of the virus.



The initiative is to ensure that the public adheres to the protocols by wearing nose masks and washing hands with soap under running water, especially in the market place, lorry stations, churches and schools, regularly.



He added that the Assembly was acting in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive for the enforcement of safety protocols.



He said they had tasked the Information Service Department, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other heads of department to sensitize the public on the adherence of Covid-19 protocols in the district.



About 10,000 PPEs have also been distributed in the district so far, Mr Asaah Mensah said.



“For some time now, myself as the DCE with my Member of Parliament John Saanie among other departmental heads have been embarking on sensitization campaigns within the district, which we intend to intensify in the coming days to curb the spread of the virus,” he indicated.



Mr. Asaah Mensah said the Assembly would do its necessary best to curb the spread of the virus.