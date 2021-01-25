General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Dzorwulu tops national chart with highest number of active cases

Ghana has 3525 active cases

Dzorwulu, a suburb of Accra is leading the coronavirus chart with the highest number of active cases in the country.



A report released by the Ghana Health Service indicates that the Dzorwulu, located in the Ayawaso West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region is tops with 574 active cases.



Osu, which is second on the table, has 251 cases with Teshie being third.



The first twenty areas or towns on the list are all located in the Greater Accra Region.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service urged Ghanaians to adhere to the protocols to help control the spread.



He disclosed that the increasing number of severely ill person has put a strain on the number of bed available at treatment centres.



He said out of the 411 beds, persons who were severely or critically sick had occupied 133.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah warned about the possibility of another lockdown if the numbers do not take a downward turn.



“I have to be very clear on that one that more restrictions could be introduced if this trend continues. We are being reminded that we all need to be doing the things we were doing, in the beginning, to ensure that this third rise is quickly dealt with because the dynamics of this third rise appear to be different from the first one.



So especially if these numbers go up this way then just like the President himself articulated, then we are heading for more restrictions even if it means reviewing some Legal Instruments, yes that is where we will be heading”, he said.







