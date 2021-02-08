General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Drinking spots, bar are super spreaders – A/R GMA president

File photo of people at a drinking spot

Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association, GMA, is concerned about the role of drinking spots, bars, and pubs in the spread of coronavirus.



According to him, people who have contracted the virus have admitted that the only time they have removed their masks was to either drink or eat in public places.



“One difficulty we have is the drinking spots, bars, and pubs. These are superspreader activities but they tell you it's an open space. But we've recorded cases where people went out drinking with friends.



“Most of the people who come in tell you going out to drink at pubs, eating at an event is the only time they recall taking off their masks,” he submitted on a radio program monitored by GhanaWeb.



As of February 4, coronavirus statistics according to the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service were as follows:



Caseload = 71,533

Active cases = 6,411

New cases = 765

Recoveries = 64,658

Deaths = 464